HC scraps sentences for children convicted by mobile courts

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Mar 2020 06:00 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 06:00 PM BdST

The High Court has declared illegal the conviction and jail sentences handed down to children by mobile courts.

Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder on Wednesday scrapped the convictions of 121 minors currently being held at correctional facilities.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Deputy Attorney Bipil Bagmar appeared in court for the state while lawyers Abdul Halim and Ishrat Hasan represented the children.

