HC orders check on Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech in constitution for ‘errors’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2020 02:52 AM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 02:52 AM BdST
The High Court has ordered the government to institute a high-powered committee to check if Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic March 7 speech that has been inserted in the constitution is “incomplete” and “inaccurate”.
The committee must include someone who listened to the Father of the Nation delivering the speech in person at the Racecourse Ground in 1971, the court said in the order on Tuesday after a preliminary hearing on a writ petition on the issue.
Lawyers Abdul Alim Mia and Subir Nandi Das argued for the petitioner while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and his deputy Amit Das Gupta made the state’s case at the hearing.
The version of the historic March 7 speech included in the constitution through its fifth schedule “deviated in wording” from the original one, Subir told reporters, citing the petition.
Petitioner Kashed Ali, a native of Rajbari, filed the plea challenging the validity of the inclusion of Bangabandhu’s speech in textbooks and the constitution which he said was done “inaccurately”.
He said he found “at least 50 errors” in the version of the speech in a textbook of class eight after seeing a newspaper report on mistakes in the textbooks last year.
He moved the court on Mar 5 this year after getting no response to a petition he filed with the prime minister’s personal assistant on Oct 10 last year for “corrections”.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Manab Zamin editor sued for report on people ‘named by Papia’
- No new coronavirus patient in Bangladesh, first three ‘stable’
- No decision yet on shutting schools for coronavirus: Education ministry
- Mosud Mannan appointed new Bangladesh ambassador to Turkey
- Bangladesh places dozens under observation on return from abroad amid coronavirus fears
- RAB to investigate two cases against Papia
- Turnout in schools remains normal despite coronavirus fears
- ECNEC approves Tk 177.77 billion Matarbari deep-sea port
- Hasina’s visit to Japan postponed over coronavirus outbreak
- Crime suspect dies in alleged gunfight in Bogura
Most Read
- Man of Bangladesh-origin becomes third coronavirus fatality in the UK
- Bangladesh quarantines elderly couple returning from Saudi Arabia
- Italy orders nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- RAB to investigate two cases against Papia
- Indian PM cancels Dhaka trip after Bangladesh detects coronavirus
- ECNEC approves Tk 177.77 billion Matarbari deep-sea port
- Turnout in schools remains normal despite coronavirus fears
- No need for masks if you're healthy, says Hasina
- Singapore charges visitors for coronavirus treatment after imported Indonesian cases