HC orders check on Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech in constitution for ‘errors’

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Mar 2020 02:52 AM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 02:52 AM BdST

The High Court has ordered the government to institute a high-powered committee to check if Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic March 7 speech that has been inserted in the constitution is “incomplete” and “inaccurate”.

The committee must include someone who listened to the Father of the Nation delivering the speech in person at the Racecourse Ground in 1971, the court said in the order on Tuesday after a preliminary hearing on a writ petition on the issue.

The bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir gave the committee six weeks to report. It also issued a set of rules.

Lawyers Abdul Alim Mia and Subir Nandi Das argued for the petitioner while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and his deputy Amit Das Gupta made the state’s case at the hearing.

The version of the historic March 7 speech included in the constitution through its fifth schedule “deviated in wording” from the original one, Subir told reporters, citing the petition.

Petitioner Kashed Ali, a native of Rajbari, filed the plea challenging the validity of the inclusion of Bangabandhu’s speech in textbooks and the constitution which he said was done “inaccurately”.

He said he found “at least 50 errors” in the version of the speech in a textbook of class eight after seeing a newspaper report on mistakes in the textbooks last year.

He moved the court on Mar 5 this year after getting no response to a petition he filed with the prime minister’s personal assistant on Oct 10 last year for “corrections”.

