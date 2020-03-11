Fire breaks out at Rupnagar slum

The blaze erupted at the settlement adjacent to Mirpur's fire-ravaged Chalantika slum at 9:45am on Wednesday, according to the Fire Service's control room officer Russel Shikder.

Informed of the matter, 16 units of the fire service rushed to the spot and began battling the flames.

The authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

It comes after two separate fires gutted the Chalantika slum in the space of five months between August last year and January this year.