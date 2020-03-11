ACC sends to Interpol list of money laundering suspects staying abroad
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2020 02:04 AM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 02:04 AM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has solicited the Interpol’s help to arrest at least seven people who are staying abroad allegedly after laundering money from Bangladesh.
Iqbal Mahmood. File Photo
“We have lists of 60 to 70 people. One of the lists with the names of seven to eight people on it has been sent to the Interpol. The others will be sent as well,” he said when a reporter asked him about the steps taken against money-laundering suspects.
He declined to reveal the identities of the suspects. Doing so would lead them to change location, he said.
“We don’t collect this type of information. We basically see the crimes,” the ACC chief said when asked about the political identities of the suspects.
He had said last month that the commission would send a team to Singapore as part of efforts to “retrieve” money laundered from Bangladesh and catch the culprits staying there.
The ACC was not thinking about taking steps against traders who have hiked prices of things like masks and hand sanitisers that are necessary to prevent coronavirus infection.
“The government has taken adequate measures. Steps are being taken through mobile courts. We will move if we see any syndicate is making money illegally by holding the people hostage even after the government tries to stop abnormal hikes in medicine or equipment prices,” he said.
