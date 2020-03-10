Turnout in schools remains normal despite coronavirus fears

A brief survey revealed that many students went to school wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure.

The heads of the institutions have said they will implement the decision reached by the education ministry after it has finished analysing the situation.

Bangladesh confirmed its first three cases of the coronavirus on Sunday. Two men and a woman, all aged between 20 and 35, tested positive for the virus, said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research.

Despite the concerns surrounding the virus, students went to school on Sunday. Some educational institutions were closed on Monday due to the Holi festival.

The educational institutions will continue to operate normally for now although coronavirus patients have been detected in Bangladesh, Health Minister Zahid Malik said on Monday.

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said the decision (if required) to close down education institutions will be taken only on the basis of expert opinions.