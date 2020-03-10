Turnout in schools remains normal despite coronavirus fears
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Mar 2020 04:47 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2020 04:47 PM BdST
The student turnout in educational institutions across Dhaka has remained normal on Tuesday after the country reported its first coronavirus cases.
A brief survey revealed that many students went to school wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure.
The heads of the institutions have said they will implement the decision reached by the education ministry after it has finished analysing the situation.
Despite the concerns surrounding the virus, students went to school on Sunday. Some educational institutions were closed on Monday due to the Holi festival.
The educational institutions will continue to operate normally for now although coronavirus patients have been detected in Bangladesh, Health Minister Zahid Malik said on Monday.
Education Minister Dipu Moni has said the decision (if required) to close down education institutions will be taken only on the basis of expert opinions.
