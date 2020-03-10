Singapore Airlines offers up to 40% off on exciting destinations

In celebration of launching the first A350-900 Medium-Haul aircraft from Dhaka, Singapore Airlines is offering promotional all-in fares starting from BDT 20,350 to Singapore, BDT 60,350 to Sydney, BDT 65,350 to London, till 18 March 2020, and for travel period from 05 March 2020 till 31 July 2020.

It is also offering exciting perks like Singapore Stopover Holiday Packages offering 2 nights stay in Singapore for only one dollar, complimentary 3 hour lounge access at Changi airport for Economy and Premium Economy Class passengers and 50% bonus KrisFlyer miles.

Those who are travelling beyond Singapore can also avail complimentary S$40 transit vouchers while transiting in Changi airport.

Singapore Stopover Holiday Packages (SSH) are offered to passengers who are travelling beyond Singapore and taking stopover in Singapore.

In this offer passengers can enjoy a three-day two-night stopover holiday at SGD 1 in selected hotels.

The key features for this package include two-night hotel stay, one-way airport to hotel transfer, free entry to over 25 attractions and exclusive offers for local cuisine.

Passengers can also earn 50% bonus miles on KrisFlyer (Frequent Flyer Program) when they book an Economy lite fare and up to 25% bonus miles, when they book on Premium Economy or Business Class fare.

Passengers who are travelling beyond Singapore and hold return tickets if booked between March 5 and 18 and travelling between March 5 and May 31 can avail the above benefits.

With this promotional fare passengers can also enjoy three hours complimentary lounge access at Singapore Changi Airport. This Changi Lounge access can be availed, if the passenger is travelling beyond Singapore in Economy Class or Premium Economy Class from Dhaka and books tickets by March 18 and travels between March 5 and June 30.