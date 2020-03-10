RAB to investigate two cases against Papia

The home ministry assigned the Detective Branch of police to investigate the third case of counterfeit currency against Papia, RAB-1 chief Lt Col Shafiullah told bdnews24.com.

The RAB arrested four people, including Papia, from the Dhaka airport on Feb 22 and raided the Westin, a five-star hotel. They recovered a huge amount of cash, drugs, arms and foreign currency and rescued four women in the raid.

Papia ran a sex racket out of a Westin suite that charged $2,000 per day, RAB said. Also, she was accused of making a large fortune through “drugs and arms, extortion and false promises of jobs”.

A case was filed against Papia, her husband and their two accomplices over the possession of counterfeit currency with the Airport Police Station, while the arms and drug cases were filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

The court remanded Papia for 15 days over the three cases.