Home > Bangladesh

RAB to investigate two cases against Papia

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Mar 2020 05:18 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2020 05:18 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion will investigate two cases of arms and drugs against expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.

The home ministry assigned the Detective Branch of police to investigate the third case of counterfeit currency against Papia, RAB-1 chief Lt Col Shafiullah told bdnews24.com.

The RAB arrested four people, including Papia, from the Dhaka airport on Feb 22 and raided the Westin, a five-star hotel. They recovered a huge amount of cash, drugs, arms and foreign currency and rescued four women in the raid.

Papia ran a sex racket out of a Westin suite that charged $2,000 per day, RAB said. Also, she was accused of making a large fortune through “drugs and arms, extortion and false promises of jobs”.

A case was filed against Papia, her husband and their two accomplices over the possession of counterfeit currency with the Airport Police Station, while the arms and drug cases were filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

The court remanded Papia for 15 days over the three cases.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Man dies in Bogura ‘gunfight’

Hasina’s Japan visit postponed

Announce ‘Joy Bangla’ as national slogan in 3 months: HC

ACC plans to run separate probe against Westin

Garments workers and activists shout slogans as they take part in a rally to demand justice for the victims killed in Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013 in Savar, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Apr 24, 2019. Reuters

Bangladesh urged to protect labour rights

Couple from Saudi Arabia quarantined

Masks unnecessary if you're healthy: PM

Singapore Airlines offers up to 40% off on exciting destinations

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.