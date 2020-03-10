No need for masks if you're healthy, says Hasina

According to Hasina, needlessly putting on masks and using sanitisers is nothing short of madness.

Her remarks on Monday came a day after Bangladesh confirmed the first three cases of the deadly coronavirus.

Since it was first detected in China's Wuhan in December last year, the infection has sickenened in excess of 100,000 people in over 100 countries and killed more than 3,000.

The outbreak has triggerred a surge in the demand for surgical masks and hand sanitisers even though health experts say that wearing masks is unnecessary unless a person is infected by the virus.

They also believe that soaps are more effective than hand sanitisers in fighting off the infection.

"There's no need to roam around the house wearing masks. It's only necessary to wear a mask if someone is suffering from a cold or cough so that it is not transmitted to another person. We must also keep our hands clean at all times," Hasina said.

Noting the 'craze' for masks and hand sanitisers, the prime minister added: "People are stockpiling masks and sanitisers. This is nothing other than madness. They'll have to dispense with these or sell them off within a week."

"Some newspapers are trying to gin up panic over the virus. I don't know if they're serving any vested interest by urging people to buy these."

Stressing the need to follow the health directives to avoid catching the virus, Hasina demonstrated the proper way to cough and sneeze while highlighting the dos and don'ts during the briefing at the Gonobhaban.

"There's no need to worry too much about the virus but it's good to be cautious. It's not that this is a imminently fatal virus or anything like that. People can recover with treatment."

The Awami League chief advised caution to the elderly and said, "There are concerns about elderly people catching the virus. This is because those who have diabetes or complications with the kidney and heart are more vulnerable to the infection. But young people don't have anything to worry about."

Hasina also spoke about the decision to downscale the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary in light of the health risk posed by the diagnosis of the first three coronavirus patients in the country.

"A number countries have suspended a lot of their important events. We have taken a similar decision as a number of our guests are unable to leave their own countries due to their added workload. They've made us aware of it and although they're very keen to visit, they're dealing with many internal issues."

"We decided to postpone the events which would draw large crowds. We have rescheduled the programmes marking the birth anniversary. We'll wait and see for a week before taking the next decision."