No decision yet on shutting schools for coronavirus: Education ministry
Published: 10 Mar 2020 10:52 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2020 10:52 PM BdST
The government has said it has not decided on closing educational institutions after detection of the first coronavirus cases in Bangladesh.
The education ministry in a statement on Tuesday urged all not to get misled, saying a group was spreading rumours that the government has announced a closure of educational institutions.
The ministry said it was staying in contact with the government’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR.
Any decision on the issue will be based on expert opinion, it added.
Bangladesh on Sunday reported the first three cases of COVID-19, an illness caused by the new coronavirus originating in China by the end of last year.
There was no need for closing schools and colleges now, IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora said while disclosing the infections - two returnees from Italy and a close contact.
Until Tuesday, the coronavirus claimed more than 4,000 lives and infected over 114,000 worldwide, mostly in China in the early days of the outbreak.
But it is spreading fast in some other countries, including Italy, South Korea, Iran and Japan. Some of these countries have closed educational institutions to stop the outbreak.
Despite the concerns surrounding the novel virus, the schools in Dhaka reported normal rates of student presence on Tuesday. Some educational institutions were closed on Monday due to the Holi festival.
The educational institutions will continue to operate normally for now, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Monday.
Education Minister Dipu Moni has said the decision, if required, to close down education institutions will be taken if the experts advise in favour of such a move.
