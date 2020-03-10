Mosud Mannan appointed new Bangladesh ambassador to Turkey
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Mar 2020 10:04 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2020 10:04 PM BdST
The government has appointed on contract Mosud Mannan as Bangladesh’s new ambassador to Turkey.
The career diplomat is currently serving as ambassador to Uzbekistan.
The public administration ministry issued an order on Tuesday appointing the foreign cadre official on a two-year contract.
He was scheduled to retire in April.
