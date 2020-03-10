Home > Bangladesh

Mosud Mannan appointed new Bangladesh ambassador to Turkey

  Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Mar 2020 10:04 PM BdST

The government has appointed on contract Mosud Mannan as Bangladesh’s new ambassador to Turkey.

The career diplomat is currently serving as ambassador to Uzbekistan.

The public administration ministry issued an order on Tuesday appointing the foreign cadre official on a two-year contract.

He was scheduled to retire in April.

