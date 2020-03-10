Hasina’s visit to Japan postponed over coronavirus outbreak
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Mar 2020 03:04 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2020 03:28 PM BdST
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to Japan has been postponed over the global outbreak of novel coronavirus, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.
“The prime minister was scheduled to travel to Japan and meet the Japaneseemperor.
But the visit has been postponed as the novel coronavirus cases have spread there too,” he told reporters on Tuesday.
Hasina was scheduled to leave for Japan on Mar 30 on a two-day official visit.
“We will visit Japan later and they [Japan] have agreed to the deferred plan,” Momen said.
“A business delegation always accompanies the prime minister during her foreign visits to explore trade opportunities abroad,” he said.
Japan said it is “not possible for a large delegation to meet many people there in these circumstances”.
Bangladesh scaled down the birth centenary celebrations for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, set for Mar 17.
The prime minister wrote to the heads of state informing them about the scaled-down celebrations, said Momen.
“We’ll celebrate the birth centenary in a different manner in the current global context. We’re reorganising everything.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina’s visit to Japan postponed over coronavirus outbreak
- Crime suspect dies in alleged gunfight in Bogura
- ACC plans to run separate investigation against Westin if linked to Papia
- HC orders govt to announce ‘Joy Bangla’ as national slogan in three months
- Bangladesh quarantines elderly couple returning from Saudi Arabia
- Bangladesh urged to stop worker abuse in garment industry
- Singapore Airlines offers up to 40% off on exciting destinations
- No need for masks if you're healthy, says Hasina
- Indian PM cancels Dhaka trip after Bangladesh detects coronavirus
- Three travellers sent to hospital from Dhaka airport with fever, breathing issues
Most Read
- Man of Bangladesh-origin becomes third coronavirus fatality in the UK
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Indian PM cancels Dhaka trip after Bangladesh detects coronavirus
- Three travellers sent to hospital from Dhaka airport with fever, breathing issues
- Italy orders nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus
- Hasina advises citizens to avoid crowds amid coronavirus fears
- Bangladesh quarantines elderly couple returning from Saudi Arabia
- BNP’s Fakhrul accuses govt of hiding coronavirus cases
- Biman limits flights on 10 international routes amid coronavirus fears
- No need for masks if you're healthy, says Hasina