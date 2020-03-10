Home > Bangladesh

Hasina’s visit to Japan postponed over coronavirus outbreak

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Mar 2020 03:04 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2020 03:28 PM BdST

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to Japan has been postponed over the global outbreak of novel coronavirus, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

“The prime minister was scheduled to travel to Japan and meet the Japaneseemperor.

But the visit has been postponed as the novel coronavirus cases have spread there too,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Hasina was scheduled to leave for Japan on Mar 30 on a two-day official visit.

“We will visit Japan later and they [Japan] have agreed to the deferred plan,” Momen said.

“A business delegation always accompanies the prime minister during her foreign visits to explore trade opportunities abroad,” he said.

Japan said it is “not possible for a large delegation to meet many people there in these circumstances”.

Bangladesh scaled down the birth centenary celebrations for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, set for Mar 17.

The prime minister wrote to the heads of state informing them about the scaled-down celebrations, said Momen.

“We’ll celebrate the birth centenary in a different manner in the current global context. We’re reorganising everything.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Man dies in Bogura ‘gunfight’

Hasina’s Japan visit postponed

Announce ‘Joy Bangla’ as national slogan in 3 months: HC

ACC plans to run separate probe against Westin

Garments workers and activists shout slogans as they take part in a rally to demand justice for the victims killed in Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013 in Savar, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Apr 24, 2019. Reuters

Bangladesh urged to protect labour rights

Couple from Saudi Arabia quarantined

Masks unnecessary if you're healthy: PM

Singapore Airlines offers up to 40% off on exciting destinations

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.