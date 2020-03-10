Crime suspect dies in alleged gunfight in Bogura

The incident took place near Bhatkandi Bridge in Malotinagar around 1:30am on Monday, said Sanatan Chakrabarty, additional superintendent of Bogura police.

The man has been identified as Kabir Hossain alias Minko, a resident of Chawk Farid Colony in Bogura town.

Kabir was a ‘listed criminal’ and ‘mugger’ in that area. He was implicated in 15 cases relating to murder, weapons and other crimes, according to the police.

“After hearing the sound of gunfire, a police team rushed to the scene and found a man lying on the ground with bullet wounds. He was taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura where the on-duty doctors declared him dead,” Sanatan said.

“Kabir was arrested with weapons in 2019 and released from the prison just four months ago,” he added.

A shotgun, eight bullets, a one-shooter gun, a machete and a Burmese knife have been recovered from the scene.