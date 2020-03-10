Home > Bangladesh

Crime suspect dies in alleged gunfight in Bogura

  Bogura Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Mar 2020 01:56 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2020 01:56 PM BdST

A man named in 15 cases has been killed in an alleged gunfight between two rival gangs of criminals in Bogura Sadar Upazila.

The incident took place near Bhatkandi Bridge in Malotinagar around 1:30am on Monday, said Sanatan Chakrabarty, additional superintendent of Bogura police.

The man has been identified as Kabir Hossain alias Minko, a resident of Chawk Farid Colony in Bogura town.

Kabir was a ‘listed criminal’ and ‘mugger’ in that area. He was implicated in 15 cases relating to murder, weapons and other crimes, according to the police.

“After hearing the sound of gunfire, a police team rushed to the scene and found a man lying on the ground with bullet wounds.  He was taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura where the on-duty doctors declared him dead,” Sanatan said.

“Kabir was arrested with weapons in 2019 and released from the prison just four months ago,” he added.

A shotgun, eight bullets, a one-shooter gun, a machete and a Burmese knife have been recovered from the scene.

