Bangladesh quarantines elderly couple returning from Saudi Arabia
Published: 10 Mar 2020 12:55 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2020 01:24 PM BdST
An elderly couple returning from Saudi Arabia has been quarantined after displaying symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
They landed at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday morning. The couple informed the airport’s health centre that they fell ill during their stay in the kingdom.
“They were suffering from shortness of breath. Their condition was not improving even after receiving treatment in Saudi Arabia. Afterwards, they decided to come back to Bangladesh. Although they are not in critical condition, it is important to confirm whether they are carrying the virus,” Shahriar Sazzad, a doctor of the airport health centre, told bdnews24.com.
Bangladesh confirmed its first three cases of the coronavirus. Two men and a woman, all aged between 20 and 35, have tested positive for the virus, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research. Two of them had recently returned from Italy, while the other is a relative of one of the returnees.
