Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh quarantines elderly couple returning from Saudi Arabia

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Mar 2020 12:55 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2020 01:24 PM BdST

An elderly couple returning from Saudi Arabia has been quarantined after displaying symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

They landed at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday morning. The couple informed the airport’s health centre that they fell ill during their stay in the kingdom.

“They were suffering from shortness of breath. Their condition was not improving even after receiving treatment in Saudi Arabia. Afterwards, they decided to come back to Bangladesh. Although they are not in critical condition, it is important to confirm whether they are carrying the virus,” Shahriar Sazzad, a doctor of the airport health centre, told bdnews24.com.

Bangladesh confirmed its first three cases of the coronavirus. Two men and a woman, all aged between 20 and 35, have tested positive for the virus, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research. Two of them had recently returned from Italy, while the other is a relative of one of the returnees.

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Garments workers and activists shout slogans as they take part in a rally to demand justice for the victims killed in Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013 in Savar, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Apr 24, 2019. Reuters

Bangladesh urged to protect labour rights

Masks unnecessary if you're healthy: PM

Singapore Airlines offers up to 40% off on exciting destinations

BNP accuses govt of hiding virus info

Avoid crowds: Hasina

5 die in Tangail pile-up

Man to die for child murder in Wari

Anti-narcotics agency seeks liquor sales records from Westin

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.