Bangladesh places dozens under observation on return from abroad amid coronavirus fears

Administrative officials, Village Police and health workers have been tasked with watching the returnees and their families.

The people under observation have been asked not to leave home within 14 days - the incubation period of coronavirus - from the day of return to avoid risk of transmitting the disease, COVID-19.

In Manikganj, the number of returnees under observation was 59, the district’s Civil Surgeon AKM Anwarulamin Akhand said on Tuesday.

They had returned from different countries, including China, Italy, South Africa, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore, he added.

Four of them are women, according to the civil surgeon. As many as 32 of the returnees are in Sadar Upazila, six in Shibaloy, 18 in Saturia, two in Daulatpur and one in Singair.

“They have been kept in their home under special arrangements. Their family members are also with them,” Akhand said.

No health issue was found in their preliminary check-up, he said.

The district administration opened a quarantine unit with 100 seats at the regional office of the National Institute of Population Research and Training for anyone showing any symptom of the coronavirus after returning from abroad, Manikganj Deputy Commissioner SM Ferdous said.

In Rajbari’s Baliakandi Upazila, the authorities asked four members of a family and their house help on Monday not to leave home after finding out that two of them, a man and his son, returned from Italy on Mar 2.

“The two returnees have no symptoms of coronavirus infection. But we have asked them to stay home for 14 days as precaution. Seven days have already passed,” Baliakandi Upazila Executive Officer AKM Hedayetul Islam said.

Rajbari General Hospital Superintendent Dipak Kumar Biswas urged the residents of the district not to panic. He said the hospital was prepared for anyone with symptoms of coronavirus.