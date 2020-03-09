Home > Bangladesh

Three travellers sent to hospital from Dhaka airport with fever, breathing issues

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Mar 2020 08:32 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 08:32 PM BdST

Three Bangladeshi travellers have been sent to hospital from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on being found to have fever and breathing difficulties -- common symptoms of a novel coronavirus that has affected over 100 countries across the globe.

Among them, two were returning from Italy -- Europe's coronavirus hotbed -- while the other had come back from Singapore.

According to the airport's health centre, they came home flying Qatar Airways, Emirates and Singapore Airlines.

The two returnees from Italy were experiencing respiratory problems, said Shahriar Sajjad, a physician at the airport health centre. The other person had a fever.

"They (Italy returnees) had breathing problems and had symptoms of pneumonia. These are symptoms of the novel virus so we sent them to a hospital. The passenger from Singapore had fever and was therefore sent to hospital as well."  

