Three travellers sent to hospital from Dhaka airport with fever, breathing issues

Among them, two were returning from Italy -- Europe's coronavirus hotbed -- while the other had come back from Singapore.



According to the airport's health centre, they came home flying Qatar Airways, Emirates and Singapore Airlines.



The two returnees from Italy were experiencing respiratory problems, said Shahriar Sajjad, a physician at the airport health centre. The other person had a fever.



"They (Italy returnees) had breathing problems and had symptoms of pneumonia. These are symptoms of the novel virus so we sent them to a hospital. The passenger from Singapore had fever and was therefore sent to hospital as well."