Six die in three-vehicle pile-up in Tangail

  Tangail Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Mar 2020 02:12 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 02:43 PM BdST

A three-way collision between a soil-laden dump truck, an autorickshaw and a car has killed six people and injured one in Tangail’s Mirzapur Upazila.

The incident took place on Hatubhanga-Sakhipur road in Beltail Battala area on Monday afternoon, said Mirzapur Police Station OC Md Sayedur Rahman.

A dump truck collided with an autorickshaw, OC Sayedur said. Later, a car hit the two vehicles resulting in the casualties, he added.

 

