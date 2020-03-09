Home > Bangladesh

Qatar bans arrivals from 14 countries, including Bangladesh, over coronavirus fears

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Mar 2020 02:48 AM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 02:48 AM BdST

Qatar has temporarily barred travellers from 14 countries, including Bangladesh, from March 9 as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus, the government announced on Sunday.

The ban covers China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

Qatar Airways had already suspended flights to and from Italy.

Qatar reported three more cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the total there to 15.

