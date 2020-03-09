Qatar bans arrivals from 14 countries, including Bangladesh, over coronavirus fears
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Mar 2020 02:48 AM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 02:48 AM BdST
Qatar has temporarily barred travellers from 14 countries, including Bangladesh, from March 9 as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus, the government announced on Sunday.
The ban covers China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.
Qatar Airways had already suspended flights to and from Italy.
Qatar reported three more cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the total there to 15.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mujib Barsha big event postponed, large public gatherings avoided over coronavirus scare
- Shameem Rahman, ex-teacher of Ispahani Girls' School, passes away at 77
- Bangladesh confirms first three cases of coronavirus
- Hasina urges men to take a stand against rape
- High Court retracts contractor GK Shamim's bail in arms case citing 'name confusion'
- Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor arrested on money laundering charges
- Five to hang for murder of schoolteacher in Khulna
- Hasina urges citizens to follow government's directive to prevent coronavirus outbreak
- Man sues wife for murder of two children in Dhaka's Khilgaon
- Tens of thousands celebrate Bangabandhu’s historic speech with songs, fireworks
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms first three cases of coronavirus
- Hasina urges citizens to follow government's directive to prevent coronavirus outbreak
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Mujib Barsha big event postponed, large public gatherings avoided over coronavirus scare
- Two more succumb to coronavirus in US, New York declares state of emergency
- A 4th Saudi prince detained by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
- High Court retracts contractor GK Shamim's bail in arms, drugs cases citing 'name confusion'
- What is the test for coronavirus and how does it work?
- Shameem Rahman, ex-teacher of Ispahani Girls' School, passes away at 77
- Hasina joins Joy Bangla Concert ahead of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary