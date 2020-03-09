Man sentenced to death for killing child after rape in Wari
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Mar 2020 12:02 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 12:33 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sentenced a man to death for murdering six-year-old Samia Afrin after raping her in Wari a year ago.
Dhaka No. 1 Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Kazi Abdul Hannan handed down the verdict in the presence of the convicts on Monday.
Saima went missing on the evening of Jul 5, 2019. Later, her body was recovered from an empty flat on the ninth floor of a building in Wari’s Bonogram. Several injury marks were found on her face and neck, according to the police. The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.
Her father Abdus Salam started a case with the police under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act the following day.
Two days later, the police arrested the lone suspect in the case Harun Aur Rashid in Cumilla.
The investigating officer of the case filed the charge sheet at the court on Nov 5 last year. Harun, a shopkeeper, strangled the child with a rope after raping her.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Gender pay gap in Bangladesh cricket questioned
- Qatar bans arrivals from 14 countries, including Bangladesh, over coronavirus fears
- Mujib Barsha big event postponed, large public gatherings avoided over coronavirus scare
- Shameem Rahman, ex-teacher of Ispahani Girls' School, passes away at 77
- Bangladesh confirms first three cases of coronavirus
- Hasina urges men to take a stand against rape
- High Court retracts contractor GK Shamim's bail in arms case citing 'name confusion'
- Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor arrested on money laundering charges
- Five to hang for murder of schoolteacher in Khulna
- Hasina urges citizens to follow government's directive to prevent coronavirus outbreak
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms first three cases of coronavirus
- Qatar bans arrivals from 14 countries, including Bangladesh, over coronavirus fears
- Mujib Barsha big event postponed, large public gatherings avoided over coronavirus scare
- Saudi Arabia suspends travel to and from 9 countries including UAE, Bahrain and Egypt
- Hasina urges citizens to follow government's directive to prevent coronavirus outbreak
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Shameem Rahman, ex-teacher of Ispahani Girls' School, passes away at 77
- High Court retracts contractor GK Shamim's bail in arms, drugs cases citing 'name confusion'
- Hasina urges men to take a stand against rape
- Saudi Arabia reports four new cases of coronavirus, taking total to 11