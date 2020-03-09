Hasina advises citizens to avoid crowds amid coronavirus fears

The prime minister issued the directive from a cabinet meeting on Monday, Health Service Secretary Asadul Islam told the media.

The situation, however, does not warrant the shutdown of schools in Bangladesh, he said.

The education minister has been given necessary directive in this regard, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research confirmed first three coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Among the patients, two men returned to Bangladesh from two cities in Italy. The third case is of a woman from the family of one of the men. All of the patients are in stable condition and receiving treatment in hospital, said IEDCR.

The government decided to scale down the celebrations of independence leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary.

It postponed the key event scheduled for Mar 17 at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka to officially launch the celebrations. There will be a small inauguration ceremony.

Many events will now undergo changes, the cabinet secretary said.

“The prime minister suggested preventive measures in three layers as the disease is contagious, but advised people not to panic at all. We’re following every protocol,” said Health Service Secretary Islam.