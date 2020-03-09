Five killed after tree falls on autorickshaw in Dhamrai

The incident took place on Kawalipara-Balia road in Madarpur area at 1:30pm on Monday, said Dhamrai Police Station OC Deepak Chandra Saha.



Four among the dead have been identified as Ayesha, 60, Majeda Begum, 65, Nuru, 65 and Shamsul, 70. One person could not be identified.



The injured are in critical condition and have been admitted to Kawalipara Public Welfare Hospital.



Five people were returning home on an autorickshaw from Dhamrai’s Balia Union Parishad, said OC Deepak. A tree on the Kawalipara-Balia road was being cut to widen it, said Deepak, adding the tree fell on the autorickshaw as the vehicle was passing by, killing five on the spot.



The employees of the contractor tasked with the removal of the tree have managed to escape after the incident, said Deepak.