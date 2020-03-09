Anti-narcotics agency seeks records of liquor sales and stock from Westin
Liton Haider, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Mar 2020 12:41 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 12:41 PM BdST
The Department of Narcotics Control, or DNC, has written to the authorities of the Westin Dhaka to submit accounts of its liquor sales and stock following media reports of Shamima Noor Papia purchasing a huge amount of liquor from the hotel.
Papia used to pay around Tk 250,000 per day for liquor during her stay at the presidential suite, said RAB. She paid a total of Tk 12.7 million in cash over a period 51 days, the elite force said after arresting Papia on Feb 22.
RAB also shared information about a ‘prostitution racket’ operated by Papia out of the hotel.
The DNC has asked Westin to submit a detailed report with the records of liquor sales and stock in their bar, DNC Dhaka Metropolitan Deputy Director Mukul Jyoti Chakma told bdnews24.com.
“They were asked to submit the report as soon as possible,” he said.
According to the Narcotics Control Act, liquor is illegal for Muslim citizens and no Muslim can consume alcohol without a medical reason.
However, the authority issues liquor licences to others and foreigners.
Westin has seven bars in total, said Mukul Chakma. It can either buy the liquor from Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation or import itself.
"They aren't allowed to buy or sell liquor in any other way."
The DNC decided to ask Westin for a report on the matter after the news media as well as the social media brought the issue to public attention, Mukul told bdnews24.com.
"Legal action will be taken in case we find any discrepancy during the investigation," said Mukul Chakma.
"Big hotels other than Westin have bars too. We are investigating all of them," he said.
When bdnews24.com contacted Sadman Salahuddin, a spokesman for the Westin, he asked the reporter to call back later. However, he did not pick up the phone afterwards.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Gender pay gap in Bangladesh cricket questioned
- Qatar bans arrivals from 14 countries, including Bangladesh, over coronavirus fears
- Mujib Barsha big event postponed, large public gatherings avoided over coronavirus scare
- Shameem Rahman, ex-teacher of Ispahani Girls' School, passes away at 77
- Bangladesh confirms first three cases of coronavirus
- Hasina urges men to take a stand against rape
- High Court retracts contractor GK Shamim's bail in arms case citing 'name confusion'
- Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor arrested on money laundering charges
- Five to hang for murder of schoolteacher in Khulna
- Hasina urges citizens to follow government's directive to prevent coronavirus outbreak
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms first three cases of coronavirus
- Qatar bans arrivals from 14 countries, including Bangladesh, over coronavirus fears
- Mujib Barsha big event postponed, large public gatherings avoided over coronavirus scare
- Saudi Arabia suspends travel to and from 9 countries including UAE, Bahrain and Egypt
- Hasina urges citizens to follow government's directive to prevent coronavirus outbreak
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Shameem Rahman, ex-teacher of Ispahani Girls' School, passes away at 77
- High Court retracts contractor GK Shamim's bail in arms, drugs cases citing 'name confusion'
- Hasina urges men to take a stand against rape
- Saudi Arabia reports four new cases of coronavirus, taking total to 11