Tens of thousands celebrate Bangabandhu’s historic speech with songs, fireworks
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2020 12:27 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2020 01:25 AM BdST
Tens of thousands of young people have remembered Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic March 7 speech of 1971 at the Joy Bangla Concert in Dhaka.
Young Bangla, the youth group of the Awami League’s Centre for Research and Information, organised the concert at the Army Stadium for the sixth year on Saturday.
His daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the concert for the first time ahead of the celebrations for Bangabandhu’s centenary.
Bangabandhu’s other daughter Sheikh Rehana accompanied Hasina. His grandchildren Saima Wazed Hossain and Radwan Mujib Siddiq, a CRI trustee, were also there.
The concert started with the national anthem. This year’s performers included F Minor, Vikings, AvoidRafa, Cryptic Fate, Lalon, Shunyo, Arbovirus, Chirkut, Nemesis, Fuad and Friends, and Minar Rahman.
Besides their own numbers, they also performed Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra songs that inspired the nation during the Liberation War.
F Minor, the first band of girls from ethnic minority groups, started its performance with “Nongor Tolo Tolo”, a Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra song that inspired the nation during the 1971 Liberation War. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
The historic speech returned to the concert venue through a lively holographic show prepared by the ICT Division.
The audience recited the speech and shouted Joy Bangla along with a holographic image of the Father of the Nation.
They waved at Hasina and Rehana and the two daughters of Bangabandhu waved back at the time.
“We want to spread the spirit of the Liberation War, independence and Bangabandhu among the youth through the concert. Thousands of youths will recite the historic speech when we screen it. We want to connect them,” Nasrul Hamid, a CRI trustee, said.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and State Minister for Information Murad Hassan attended the concert.
Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das, Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, the chief coordinator of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary programmes, and CRI Trustee Nahim Razzaq, among others, were also present.
Amid the fear of the new coronavirus, the authorities also kept hand sanitizers for the audience at a number of places.
bdnews24.com was a media partner of the event, which was broadcast live on the website.
