Shameem Rahman, ex-teacher of Ispahani Girls' School, passes away at 77

She was the wife of CM Rahman, former managing director of Jiban Bima Corporation, and the eldest daughter of late Syed Jalaluddin Hossain Sekandar of Austagram in Kishoreganj, and late Ayesha Sekandar.

Shameem completed her master's in sociology from Dhaka University in 1963 and taught in Ispahani Girls’ School. She left behind her son Sayeedur Rahman Nadeem, daughter Zeeshan Rahman Zafreen, four grandchildren, family and friends.

A funeral prayer will be held for her at Azad Mosque in Gulshan after Zohr prayers on Monday. She will be buried in the Banani graveyard.