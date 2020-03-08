Shameem Rahman, ex-teacher of Ispahani Girls' School, passes away at 77
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2020 05:27 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2020 05:27 PM BdST
Shameem Rahman, a former teacher of Ispahani Girls’ School, passed away at the age of 77 at Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, her family said.
She was the wife of CM Rahman, former managing director of Jiban Bima Corporation, and the eldest daughter of late Syed Jalaluddin Hossain Sekandar of Austagram in Kishoreganj, and late Ayesha Sekandar.
Shameem completed her master's in sociology from Dhaka University in 1963 and taught in Ispahani Girls’ School. She left behind her son Sayeedur Rahman Nadeem, daughter Zeeshan Rahman Zafreen, four grandchildren, family and friends.
A funeral prayer will be held for her at Azad Mosque in Gulshan after Zohr prayers on Monday. She will be buried in the Banani graveyard.
