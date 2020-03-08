Man sues wife for murder of two children in Dhaka's Khilgaon

Mozammel Haque Biplob filed the case against his wife Akhtarunnesa Popi over the murder of their two daughters on Saturday night, said Khilgaon Police Station OC Moshiur Rahman.

Popi, 35, is the sole accused in the case, Moshiur told bdnews24.com .

“Popi was shown arrested soon after the case was started. She is not answering any questions.”

Police recovered the bodies of Jannat, 12, and Alvi, 7, with their throats slashed from a flat on the third floor of a residential building in Goran around 10am on Saturday.

Popi was found in the house with burn injuries on her body and was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

But there were no signs of a fire or forced entry at the house, according to police.

Relatives suspect Popi murdered her daughters over a domestic row before setting herself on fire in an apparent suicide attempt.

Popi and her husband had lived together for the first nine years of their marriage but she recently moved to a different house, according to Popi’s father Abu Taleb.

The two children were set on fire after they were killed, doctors said.