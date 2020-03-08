High Court retracts contractor GK Shamim's bail in arms case citing 'name confusion'

The court is set to take a similar step over his bail in another case involving drug-related charges, according to state prosecutors.

Citing a possible mix-up over his name, Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice SM Mujibur Rahman on Sunday recalled its own bail order for Shamim issued a month ago following two days of intense debate over the matter in the public sphere.

Lawyer Momtaz Uddin Mehedi appeared on behalf of Shamim in court while Deputy Attorney General Md Fazlur Rahman Khan represented the state.

"The bail applicant's name in the case is SM Golam Kibria. But the name written on the court's cause list that day (Feb 6) was only SM Golam," DAG Fazlur told the court at the start of Sunday's hearing.

The senior justice of the bench then acknowledged that there was a problem with the name on the list which may have caused confusion before recalling the bail order.

On Saturday, DAG Fazlur told bdnews24.com that the state wasn't aware of Shamim's bail in the case.

But speaking after the hearing on Sunday, he said: "There was confusion over his name so we weren't clear about the matter then."

RAB arrested Shamim along with his seven bodyguards with a huge cache of money in his office on Sept 20. He was subsequently placed in the custody of Gulshan police and three cases were initiated against him.

Shamim made a fortune as a contractor and identified himself as a Jubo League leader.

RAB seized about Tk 20 million in cash, Tk 1.75 billion worth of fixed-deposit receipt or FDR savings, alcohol and firearms during the raid on his business in Dhaka's Niketon.

It came two days after a RAB unit arrested Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, who was expelled, for running an illegal casino inside the Young Men’s Club in Fakirapool.

Shamim is known as an influential contractor in the neighbourhoods of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel. He made headlines for his influence over the Public Works Department to secure contracts.