Hasina urges men to take a stand against rape

She made the call at an event marking International Women’s Day on Sunday.

"Rape is a global issue and men should come forward to address it," said Hasina.

“The rapist is a man and therefore we want men to come forward to prevent the crime.”

Those who commit such a heinous act belong to the lowest rung of society, the prime minister noted. “I don’t feel like calling them humans as they are worse than animals. So our men should take action against them,” she said.

Hasina stressed the need for women to become self-dependent, noting that a society cannot function properly one half of it is immobile, she said.

“I believe that the society will move forward when more women become educated and independent,” she said.

Women suffer from different abuses and her government has taken many steps to clamp down on these, according to the Awami League chief. “We have introduced several laws and punitive measures to prevent it,” she said.

The prime minister recalled Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain, a pioneer of women's rights in the country. “Today, women are able to get an education and become independent. She was the one who showed us the path. Women in our country would never have this opportunity if she had not taken a stand."

Hasina also recalled the contribution of her mother, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, who always supported her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman throughout his fight for the rights of Bangalees which culminated in Bangladesh's independence.

“She had never demanded a saree or jewellery from my father or thrust the burden of running a family on him. Rather, she provided him moral support and helped him take the right decision for Bangladesh when it came to any important issue,” said Hasina.

“He (Bangabandhu) could never devote himself to his country if my mother had not taken the responsibility of looking after his family and raising his children. This was her great contribution."

Hasina also recalled the contribution of women in the Liberation War of 1971 while highlighting the severe torture they went through in the process.

Bangabandhu formed a rehabilitation panel for the women victims of war crimes in 1971 and brought in doctors and nurses from abroad to tend to them. He also bestowed the title of 'Birangana' (heroine) upon them, Hasina said.

Many women tortured during the war were shunned by their families due to social taboos, she noted.

“My mother personally arranged their (war victims) weddings, while Bangabandhu put his name down as their father in legal documents,” Hasina recalled.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina highlighted her government’s initiatives taken for the development of women in the country.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira presided the event.