Hasina urges citizens to follow government's directive to prevent coronavirus outbreak

She made the call during an event marking International Women’s Day 2020 on Saturday.

“Coronavirus has become a global problem. It has severely affected the economy in many countries. We’re monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures. But I would request all to maintain hygiene,” said the prime minister.

Hasina pointed out that the health ministry is issuing directives every day on what to do to prevent catching the virus while stressing the need to follow these.

“We have the capacity to address the issue and we can do it if everyone becomes aware of it and follows the directives.”

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnessa Indira presided over the event.