Hasina urges citizens to follow government's directive to prevent coronavirus outbreak
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2020 01:30 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2020 01:56 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for calm over a novel coronavirus which is rapidly spreading across the world and urged citizens to follow the government's health directives on the virus to prevent an outbreak in Bangladesh.
She made the call during an event marking International Women’s Day 2020 on Saturday.
Hasina pointed out that the health ministry is issuing directives every day on what to do to prevent catching the virus while stressing the need to follow these.
“We have the capacity to address the issue and we can do it if everyone becomes aware of it and follows the directives.”
State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnessa Indira presided over the event.
