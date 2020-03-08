Five to hang for murder of schoolteacher in Khulna

The district's Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Md Nazrul Hawladar passed the verdict on Sunday.

Two other suspects were acquitted of the charges against them in the case, according to Public Prosecutor Advocate Ahaduzzaman.

Toyon, a resident of Khulna city, taught kindergarten at a local school.

He went missing on the evening of August 28, 2018, prompting his father, Kazi Tota, to start a case with Khalishpur police on Sept 8.

Police subsequently arrested a suspect named 'Saiful' in connection with the case and based on the information he divulged, law enforcers recovered the body of Toyon from a canal in Ansar Uddin Road on Sept 11.