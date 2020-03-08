Five to hang for murder of schoolteacher in Khulna
Khulna Corrrespondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2020 01:50 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2020 02:27 PM BdST
A Khulna court has handed down the death penalty to five people over the murder of a schoolteacher, Taskin Hossain Toyon, in 2018.
The district's Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Md Nazrul Hawladar passed the verdict on Sunday.
Two other suspects were acquitted of the charges against them in the case, according to Public Prosecutor Advocate Ahaduzzaman.
He went missing on the evening of August 28, 2018, prompting his father, Kazi Tota, to start a case with Khalishpur police on Sept 8.
Police subsequently arrested a suspect named 'Saiful' in connection with the case and based on the information he divulged, law enforcers recovered the body of Toyon from a canal in Ansar Uddin Road on Sept 11.
