Bangladesh confirms first three cases of coronavirus
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2020 04:13 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2020 04:18 PM BdST
Bangladesh has confirmed its first three cases of the novel coronavirus infection.
Two men and a woman have tested positive for the virus, the Institue of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora said on Sunday.
Among them, two of the victims returned from Italy recently, according to the government's disease control agency.
More to follow
