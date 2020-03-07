President Hamid returns home after Uruguay, UK visit

A Qatar Airways flight from London carrying the head of state and his entourage landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4pm on Saturday.

Hamid departed for the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo on Feb 26 with accompanied by his wife Rashida Khanam and secretaries.

There, he attended the oath-taking ceremony of the South American country's new President Luis Lacalle Pou on March 1.