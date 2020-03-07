President Hamid returns home after Uruguay, UK visit
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Mar 2020 05:50 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2020 05:50 PM BdST
President Abdul Hamid has returned home at the end of a trip to Uruguay and the UK.
A Qatar Airways flight from London carrying the head of state and his entourage landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4pm on Saturday.
Hamid departed for the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo on Feb 26 with accompanied by his wife Rashida Khanam and secretaries.
There, he attended the oath-taking ceremony of the South American country's new President Luis Lacalle Pou on March 1.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh commemorates Bangabandhu’s historic March 7 speech
- Bodies of two slaughtered children found in Khilgaon home
- Child dies, 22 missing as two boats capsize in Rajshahi
- Bangladesh set to commemorate Bangabandhu’s historic Mar 7 speech
- Woman alleges she was raped at Westin Dhaka
- ‘Drug lord’ Amin Huda, who was jailed for 79 years, dies
- Dhaka metro rail worker dies after being hit by rods
- BRAC ranks world's number one NGO for fifth year
- 14 dead in separate road accidents in Habiganj, Brahmanbaria
- Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
Most Read
- Woman alleges she was raped at Westin Dhaka
- Bangladesh ride on Tamim, Liton tons to sweep Zimbabwe aside as captain Mashrafe bows out
- ‘Drug lord’ Amin Huda, who was jailed for 79 years, dies
- Kuwait suspends flights to and from Bangladesh, six other countries over coronavirus
- Bodies of two slaughtered children found in Khilgaon home, mother burnt
- As death toll mounts, governments point fingers over coronavirus
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Partly false claim: a 1981 book predicted the coronavirus 2019 outbreak
- Coronavirus infections pass 100,000 as outbreak wreaks financial havoc
- UNESCO recognises Bangabandhu’s historic 7th March speech