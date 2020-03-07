Hasina slams ‘shameless’ attempts to erase Bangabandhu from history
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Mar 2020 10:42 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2020 10:42 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has criticised those who tried to erase the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from history after his assassination in 1975.
History was “so distorted” that Bangabandhu’s role in the 1952 Language Movement, and even in the 1971 Liberation War was removed, Hasina said at a discussion in Dhaka on Saturday.
“History was distorted in a way that it looked like a major had blown a whistle and the country had become independent,” she said, criticising the BNP for calling its founder Ziaur Rahman the proclaimer of independence.
It was unfortunate that the young generations during the regimes of Zia, Ershad and Khaleda failed to understand the significance of the speech fully due to an unofficial ban on the broadcast of the speech, Hasina said.
Hasina thanked the Awami League leaders and activists who played the speech on loudspeakers defying the restrictions.
