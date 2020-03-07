Hasina slams ‘shameless’ attempts to erase Bangabandhu from history

History was “so distorted” that Bangabandhu’s role in the 1952 Language Movement, and even in the 1971 Liberation War was removed, Hasina said at a discussion in Dhaka on Saturday.

The Awami League organised the discussion at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre to mark Bangabandhu’s historic March 7 speech of 1971.

“History was distorted in a way that it looked like a major had blown a whistle and the country had become independent,” she said, criticising the BNP for calling its founder Ziaur Rahman the proclaimer of independence.

It was unfortunate that the young generations during the regimes of Zia, Ershad and Khaleda failed to understand the significance of the speech fully due to an unofficial ban on the broadcast of the speech, Hasina said.

“I don’t know if they feel ashamed of their attempts to erase the speech by banning it. I don’t think so,” she said adding that only the shameless people could do such a thing.

Hasina thanked the Awami League leaders and activists who played the speech on loudspeakers defying the restrictions.