Child dies, 22 missing as two boats capsize in Rajshahi
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Mar 2020 03:53 AM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2020 03:54 AM BdST
A child has died and 22 other people of a post-wedding party have gone missing after two boats capsized in the Padma river in Rajshahi.
The boats were transporting 36 people on board and 13 of them, including groom Asaduzzaman Rumon of Chorkhanpur, were either rescued or they swam ashore when the boats sank on Friday evening, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.
The unaccounted for included the bride, Sweetie Khatun of Poba. The dead was identified as ‘Mariam’, 5.
Rumon said the engine of the boat at the front stopped and it was hit by the other leading to the accident.
