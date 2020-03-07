Child dies, 22 missing as two boats capsize in Rajshahi 

The boats were transporting 36 people on board and 13 of them, including groom Asaduzzaman Rumon of Chorkhanpur, were either rescued or they swam ashore when the boats sank on Friday evening, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

The unaccounted for included the bride, Sweetie Khatun of Poba. The dead was identified as ‘Mariam’, 5.

Mariam and six others were admitted to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where the girl died, said Abdur Rauf, senior officer of Rajshahi Sadar Fire Station.

Rumon said the engine of the boat at the front stopped and it was hit by the other leading to the accident.