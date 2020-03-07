Bodies of two slaughtered children found in Khilgaon home

The bodies of 12-year-old Jannat and her 7-year-old sister Alvi were discovered in a flat on the third floor of a residential building in Khilgaon’s Goran around 10am on Saturday, according to law enforcement.

Their mother, Arifunnesa Popi, has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after being found with burns over her body, said Khilgaon Police OC Moshiur Rahman.

But there were no signs of theft or forced entry into the home, said police.

The children’s father lives in Munshiganj and would occasionally come to visit them.

Police could not immediately reveal the motive or any further detail on the murders.