Bodies of two slaughtered children found in Khilgaon home
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Mar 2020 11:17 AM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2020 12:25 PM BdST
Police have recovered the bodies of two slaughtered children from a home in the capital’s Khilgaon.
The bodies of 12-year-old Jannat and her 7-year-old sister Alvi were discovered in a flat on the third floor of a residential building in Khilgaon’s Goran around 10am on Saturday, according to law enforcement.
But there were no signs of theft or forced entry into the home, said police.
The children’s father lives in Munshiganj and would occasionally come to visit them.
Police could not immediately reveal the motive or any further detail on the murders.
