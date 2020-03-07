Home > Bangladesh

Bodies of two slaughtered children found in Khilgaon home

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Mar 2020 11:17 AM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2020 12:25 PM BdST

Police have recovered the bodies of two slaughtered children from a home in the capital’s Khilgaon.

The bodies of 12-year-old Jannat and her 7-year-old sister Alvi were discovered in a flat on the third floor of a residential building in Khilgaon’s Goran around 10am on Saturday, according to law enforcement.

Their mother, Arifunnesa Popi, has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after being found with burns over her body, said Khilgaon Police OC Moshiur Rahman.

But there were no signs of theft or forced entry into the home, said police.

The children’s father lives in Munshiganj and would occasionally come to visit them.

Police could not immediately reveal the motive or any further detail on the murders.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Child dies, 22 missing as 2 boats sink

The day Bangabandhu called for independence

Woman says she’s raped at Westin

‘Drug lord’ Amin Huda dies

14 die in separate road crashes

Metro rail worker dies after being hit by rods

BRAC ranks world's number one NGO

Eight die in Habiganj microbus crash

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.