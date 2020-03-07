Bangladesh set to commemorate Bangabandhu’s historic Mar 7 speech
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Mar 2020 03:33 AM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2020 03:33 AM BdST
Bangladesh is set to commemorate the historic speech Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered on Mar 7, 1971, calling for the independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan.
The nation will remember the speech through a plethora of programmes on Saturday with a different fervour this year as it marks centenary of the Father of the Nation.
Addressing tens of thousands gathered at the Race Course ground, now the Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka 49 years ago, he proclaimed: “The struggle this time is for our freedom. The struggle this time is for our independence.”
Eighteen days later, the Pakistani military launched its killing operation and after a bloody war for nine months, Bangladesh gained independence.
UNESCO has added Bangabandhu’s speech to the Memory of the World Register, recognising its importance as part of the world’s ‘documentary heritage’.
President Md Abdul Hamid has remembered Bangabandhu with “deep respect” in a message on the occasion.
The nation achieved independence under the unique leadership of Bangabandhu, he said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in her message that the appeal of Bangabandhu’s Mar 7 speech is everlasting and it will always continue to motivate the deprived, exploited and freedom-loving people around the world.
She noted that Bangladesh is celebrating 100 Years of Mujib through yearlong programmes from Mar 17, his birth centenary.
The Awami League will hoist national and party flags, and place wreaths on his mural at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum early in the morning.
It will hold a discussion to be presided over by Hasina at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the afternoon.
The Joy Bangla concert to be organised by Young Bangla, the youth front of the Awami League’s research wing Centre for Research and Information, at the Army Stadium on Saturday will be one of the top draws of the day’s events.
Government-run and private electronic media will air special programmes while newspapers will publish supplements on the day.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ‘Drug lord’ Amin Huda, who was jailed for 79 years, dies
- Dhaka metro rail worker dies after being hit by rods
- BRAC ranks world's number one NGO for fifth year
- 14 dead in separate road accidents in Habiganj, Brahmanbaria
- Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
- Six die in road accident in Brahmanbaria
- Coronavirus clearance for Bangladeshi passengers to Kuwait from Saturday
- Kushtia AL leader arrested for naming MP George in Papia scandal
- Kuwait-bound Bangladeshi travellers in trouble over coronavirus health clearance
- Three sailors kept in ‘isolation’ in Mongla for coronavirus screening
Most Read
- Bangladesh ride on Tamim, Liton tons to sweep Zimbabwe aside as captain Mashrafe bows out
- Partly false claim: a 1981 book predicted the coronavirus 2019 outbreak
- ‘Drug lord’ Amin Huda, who was jailed for 79 years, dies
- Kushtia AL leader arrested for naming MP George in Papia scandal
- ‘Almost without precedent’: Airline industry hit hard by coronavirus
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- The rich are preparing for coronavirus differently
- Teammates react emotionally as Mashrafe quits captaincy
- Bangladesh exporters panic as downtrend continues amid global coronavirus spread
- New coronavirus infections may drop to zero by end-March in Wuhan - Chinese govt expert