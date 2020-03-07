Bangladesh set to commemorate Bangabandhu’s historic Mar 7 speech

The nation will remember the speech through a plethora of programmes on Saturday with a different fervour this year as it marks centenary of the Father of the Nation.

Addressing tens of thousands gathered at the Race Course ground, now the Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka 49 years ago, he proclaimed: “The struggle this time is for our freedom. The struggle this time is for our independence.”

Eighteen days later, the Pakistani military launched its killing operation and after a bloody war for nine months, Bangladesh gained independence.

UNESCO has added Bangabandhu’s speech to the Memory of the World Register, recognising its importance as part of the world’s ‘documentary heritage’.

President Md Abdul Hamid has remembered Bangabandhu with “deep respect” in a message on the occasion.

The nation achieved independence under the unique leadership of Bangabandhu, he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in her message that the appeal of Bangabandhu’s Mar 7 speech is everlasting and it will always continue to motivate the deprived, exploited and freedom-loving people around the world.

She noted that Bangladesh is celebrating 100 Years of Mujib through yearlong programmes from Mar 17, his birth centenary.

The Awami League will hoist national and party flags, and place wreaths on his mural at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum early in the morning.

It will hold a discussion to be presided over by Hasina at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the afternoon.

The Joy Bangla concert to be organised by Young Bangla, the youth front of the Awami League’s research wing Centre for Research and Information, at the Army Stadium on Saturday will be one of the top draws of the day’s events.

Government-run and private electronic media will air special programmes while newspapers will publish supplements on the day.