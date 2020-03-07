Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh commemorates Bangabandhu’s historic March 7 speech

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Mar 2020 11:41 AM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2020 11:42 AM BdST

Bangladesh is commemorating the historic March 7 address by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which catalysed the country's struggle for independence from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to her father Bangabandhu by placing a wreath in front of his portrait at Bangabandhu Bhaban at 7 am. The Awami League chief later led senior leaders of her party in paying homage to the Father of the Nation.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Those who refuse to commemorate the speech and the day are in turn denying Bangladesh's independence."

Addressing tens of thousands gathered at the Race Course ground, now the Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka on this day 49 years ago, Bangabandhu proclaimed: “The struggle this time is for our freedom. The struggle this time is for our independence.”

Eighteen days later, the Pakistani military began its operation and after a bloody war for nine months, Bangladesh achieved independence.

UNESCO has added Bangabandhu’s speech to the Memory of the World Register, recognising its importance as part of the world’s ‘documentary heritage’.

The speech will be remembered through a plethora of programmes on Saturday with a different fervour this year as it marks centenary of the Father of the Nation.

The Awami League will hold a discussion to be presided over by Hasina at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the afternoon.

The Joy Bangla concert to be organised by Young Bangla, the youth front of the Awami League’s research wing Centre for Research and Information, at the Army Stadium on Saturday will be one of the top draws of the day’s events.

