Six die in road accident in Brahmanbaria

At least six people have died in a road accident in Bijoynagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria after a bus collided with a microbus.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway near Bhati Kalisima in Bojoynagar at 3am on Friday, said Khatihata Police Station chief Mainul Islam. More to follow