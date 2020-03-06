Home > Bangladesh

Six die in road accident in Brahmanbaria

  Brahmanbaria Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Mar 2020 09:04 AM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2020 09:04 AM BdST

At least six people have died in a road accident in Bijoynagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria after a bus collided with a microbus.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway near Bhati Kalisima in Bojoynagar at 3am on Friday, said Khatihata Police Station chief Mainul Islam.

 

