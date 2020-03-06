Six die in road accident in Brahmanbaria
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2020 09:04 AM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2020 09:04 AM BdST
At least six people have died in a road accident in Bijoynagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria after a bus collided with a microbus.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway near Bhati Kalisima in Bojoynagar at 3am on Friday, said Khatihata Police Station chief Mainul Islam.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Coronavirus clearance for Bangladeshi passengers to Kuwait from Saturday
- Kushtia AL leader arrested for naming MP George in Papia scandal
- Kuwait-bound Bangladeshi travellers in trouble over coronavirus health clearance
- Three sailors kept in ‘isolation’ in Mongla for coronavirus screening
- BGB starts case against four dead in Khagrachhari clashes
- Mashrafe to quit captaincy after third ODI against Zimbabwe
- Police find deputy secretary dead in Dhaka apartment
- A year’s worth of insecticides in stock, says Minister Tajul
- A visit to The Westin Dhaka at the centre of Papia scandal
- Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her to serve coronavirus patients in Wuhan
Most Read
- Partly false claim: a 1981 book predicted the coronavirus 2019 outbreak
- Unique shares in free fall as Papia scandal hits Westin Dhaka
- Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her to serve coronavirus patients in Wuhan
- Police find deputy secretary dead in Dhaka apartment
- Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
- India's coronavirus cases near 30, hit major payments firm
- Three sailors kept in ‘isolation’ in Mongla for coronavirus screening
- China coronavirus infections spike in central city of Wuhan
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Kushtia AL leader arrested for naming MP George in Papia scandal