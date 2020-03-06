Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
Habiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2020 09:56 AM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2020 10:02 AM BdST
Eight people have died after a microbus veered out of control and slammed into a roadside tree in Habiganj's Nabiganj Upazila.
Five others were injured in the accident that occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the Upazila's Kandigaon around 6am on Friday, according to Sherpur Highway Police OC Md Ershadul Haque Bhuiyan.
The microbus was headed to a shrine in Sylhet when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the tree, leaving eight passengers dead on the spot.
The victims could not be identified immediately.
Informed of the incident, police went to the scene and rescued five injured passengers, said OC Ershadul. They are currently being treated at the Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Coronavirus clearance for Bangladeshi passengers to Kuwait from Saturday
- Kushtia AL leader arrested for naming MP George in Papia scandal
- Kuwait-bound Bangladeshi travellers in trouble over coronavirus health clearance
- Three sailors kept in ‘isolation’ in Mongla for coronavirus screening
- BGB starts case against four dead in Khagrachhari clashes
- Mashrafe to quit captaincy after third ODI against Zimbabwe
- Police find deputy secretary dead in Dhaka apartment
- A year’s worth of insecticides in stock, says Minister Tajul
- A visit to The Westin Dhaka at the centre of Papia scandal
- Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her to serve coronavirus patients in Wuhan
Most Read
- Partly false claim: a 1981 book predicted the coronavirus 2019 outbreak
- Unique shares in free fall as Papia scandal hits Westin Dhaka
- Police find deputy secretary dead in Dhaka apartment
- Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
- Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her to serve coronavirus patients in Wuhan
- Three sailors kept in ‘isolation’ in Mongla for coronavirus screening
- China coronavirus infections spike in central city of Wuhan
- Kushtia AL leader arrested for naming MP George in Papia scandal
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- India's coronavirus cases near 30, hit major payments firm