Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj

  Habiganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Mar 2020 09:56 AM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2020 10:02 AM BdST

Eight people have died after a microbus veered out of control and slammed into a roadside tree in Habiganj's Nabiganj Upazila.

Five others were injured in the accident that occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the Upazila's Kandigaon around 6am on Friday, according to Sherpur Highway Police OC Md Ershadul Haque Bhuiyan.

The microbus was headed to a shrine in Sylhet when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the tree, leaving eight passengers dead on the spot.

The victims could not be identified immediately.

Informed of the incident, police went to the scene and rescued five injured passengers, said OC Ershadul. They are currently being treated at the Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

