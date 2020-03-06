‘Drug lord’ Amin Huda, who was jailed for 79 years, dies
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2020 06:42 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2020 06:43 PM BdST
Amin Huda, the notorious ‘drug lord’ serving 79 years in prison, has died undergoing treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka.
Described as one of the first drug traders who played a key role in the spread of methamphetamine-based yaba in Bangladesh, Huda died at the hospital’s prison cell at about 1pm on Friday.
He has been at the hospital for about a year due to cardiac and other complexities, Jailor Mahbubul Islam of the Dhaka Central Jail told bdnews24.com.
The authorities would hand over the body to his family on completion of post-mortem examination and legal formalities, Islam added.
The Rapid Action Battalion detained Huda and his associate Ahsanul on Oct 25, 2007 during a drive on two houses in the capital’s Gulshan.
The law enforcers had also seized around 5 kilograms of yaba pills, raw materials needed to manufacture the banned synthetic drug, chemicals and machinery and VoIP tools.
A court sentenced them on different counts of charges in two cases under the narcotics control and special power acts on Jul 15, 2012.
He had briefly secured bail from the High Court but the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court overturned the order sending him to jail again in June, 2013.
Huda, a nephew of controversial businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai, ran MB Multicare Limited.
The law enforcers had faced criticisms when Huda had been seen without handcuffs on his arrival in court from prison. He had been allowed to smoke, chat, and walk on the veranda and enjoy meals with his associates during trial in the court rooms.
"It appeared that he (Huda) had come to court as a guest, not an accused," a judge had said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 14 dead in separate road accidents in Habiganj, Brahmanbaria
- Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
- Six die in road accident in Brahmanbaria
- Coronavirus clearance for Bangladeshi passengers to Kuwait from Saturday
- Kushtia AL leader arrested for naming MP George in Papia scandal
- Kuwait-bound Bangladeshi travellers in trouble over coronavirus health clearance
- Three sailors kept in ‘isolation’ in Mongla for coronavirus screening
- BGB starts case against four dead in Khagrachhari clashes
- Mashrafe to quit captaincy after third ODI against Zimbabwe
- Police find deputy secretary dead in Dhaka apartment
Most Read
- Partly false claim: a 1981 book predicted the coronavirus 2019 outbreak
- Kushtia AL leader arrested for naming MP George in Papia scandal
- Unique shares in free fall as Papia scandal hits Westin Dhaka
- Three sailors kept in ‘isolation’ in Mongla for coronavirus screening
- Police find deputy secretary dead in Dhaka apartment
- Italian coronavirus death toll jumps, govt doubles financial help
- Bangladesh exporters panic as downtrend continues amid global coronavirus spread
- The rich are preparing for coronavirus differently
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Kuwait suspends decision asking passengers to provide coronavirus certificates