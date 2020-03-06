Dhaka metro rail worker dies after being hit by rods
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2020 05:46 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2020 05:46 PM BdST
A Dhaka Metro Rail Project worker has died after being hit by iron rods while working in the High Court area.
The 25-year-old worker, Sabuj Islam, died undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday afternoon hours after the accident, police said.
Sabuj and another worker named Shafiqul were placing rods for the metro rail on the streets in front of the court premises at about 11am when some of the rods tilted on them, Bachchu Mia, the inspector at the hospital’s police camp, said.
Shafiqul managed to jump aside but the rods hit Sabuj in the chest injuring him seriously, Bachchu said. He died at 2pm.
Hailing from Dalia in Nilphamari’s Dimla, Sabuj resided at Nazimuddin Road in the capital.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dhaka metro rail worker dies after being hit by rods
- BRAC ranks world's number one NGO for fifth year
- 14 dead in separate road accidents in Habiganj, Brahmanbaria
- Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
- Six die in road accident in Brahmanbaria
- Coronavirus clearance for Bangladeshi passengers to Kuwait from Saturday
- Kushtia AL leader arrested for naming MP George in Papia scandal
- Kuwait-bound Bangladeshi travellers in trouble over coronavirus health clearance
- Three sailors kept in ‘isolation’ in Mongla for coronavirus screening
- BGB starts case against four dead in Khagrachhari clashes
Most Read
- Partly false claim: a 1981 book predicted the coronavirus 2019 outbreak
- Kushtia AL leader arrested for naming MP George in Papia scandal
- Unique shares in free fall as Papia scandal hits Westin Dhaka
- Three sailors kept in ‘isolation’ in Mongla for coronavirus screening
- Police find deputy secretary dead in Dhaka apartment
- Italian coronavirus death toll jumps, govt doubles financial help
- Bangladesh exporters panic as downtrend continues amid global coronavirus spread
- The rich are preparing for coronavirus differently
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Kuwait suspends decision asking passengers to provide coronavirus certificates