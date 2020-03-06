14 dead in separate road accidents in Habiganj, Brahmanbaria
Habiganj and Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2020 12:55 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2020 12:55 PM BdST
At least 14 people have died in separate road accidents involving two microbuses bound for the shrines in Sylhet.
Nine others were injured in the crashes which occurred in Habiganj's Nabiganj Upazila and Brahmanbaria's Bijoynagar Upazila early Friday, according to the police.
Eight passengers were killed when a microbus from Dhaka veered out of control and crashed into a tree on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Nabiganj around 6am, said Sherpur Highway Police OC Md Ershadul Haque Bhuiyan.
The victims could not be identified immediately.
Informed of the incident, police went to the scene and rescued five injured passengers, according to the OC. They are currently being treated at the Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.
At least six people died in a collision between a bus and a microbus on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Brahmanbaria's Bijoynagar at 3am on Friday, according to Khatihata Police OC Mainul Islam.
The authorities identified four among the dead as 'Sohan', 20, 'Sagar', 22, 'Rifat', 16, and 'Emon', 19.
Four other passengers of the microbus injured in the accident are receiving treatment at the District Central Hospital. They are 'Shahin', 30, 'Bijoy', 19, 'Abir', 19 and 'Zeeshan', 24.
The passengers in the microbus were heading to Sylhet to visit a shrine there, said the OC. The bus, operated by Limon Paribahan was heading to Dhaka from Sunamganj.
“The microbus caught fire after the collision on the highway at Bhati Kalisima. Six passengers died on the scene.”
While the gas cylinder on the microbus did not explode, the gas line was damaged in the crash and it is believed to have sparked the fire, said OC Mainul Islam.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Eight dead as microbus crashes into tree in Habiganj
- Six die in road accident in Brahmanbaria
- Coronavirus clearance for Bangladeshi passengers to Kuwait from Saturday
- Kushtia AL leader arrested for naming MP George in Papia scandal
- Kuwait-bound Bangladeshi travellers in trouble over coronavirus health clearance
- Three sailors kept in ‘isolation’ in Mongla for coronavirus screening
- BGB starts case against four dead in Khagrachhari clashes
- Mashrafe to quit captaincy after third ODI against Zimbabwe
- Police find deputy secretary dead in Dhaka apartment
- A year’s worth of insecticides in stock, says Minister Tajul
Most Read
- Partly false claim: a 1981 book predicted the coronavirus 2019 outbreak
- Police find deputy secretary dead in Dhaka apartment
- Unique shares in free fall as Papia scandal hits Westin Dhaka
- Three sailors kept in ‘isolation’ in Mongla for coronavirus screening
- Kushtia AL leader arrested for naming MP George in Papia scandal
- China coronavirus infections spike in central city of Wuhan
- Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
- Bangladeshi doctor urges China to allow her to serve coronavirus patients in Wuhan
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Mashrafe to quit captaincy after third ODI against Zimbabwe