14 dead in separate road accidents in Habiganj, Brahmanbaria

Nine others were injured in the crashes which occurred in Habiganj's Nabiganj Upazila and Brahmanbaria's Bijoynagar Upazila early Friday, according to the police.

Eight passengers were killed when a microbus from Dhaka veered out of control and crashed into a tree on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Nabiganj around 6am, said Sherpur Highway Police OC Md Ershadul Haque Bhuiyan.

The victims could not be identified immediately.

Informed of the incident, police went to the scene and rescued five injured passengers, according to the OC. They are currently being treated at the Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

At least six people died in a collision between a bus and a microbus on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Brahmanbaria's Bijoynagar at 3am on Friday, according to Khatihata Police OC Mainul Islam.

The authorities identified four among the dead as 'Sohan', 20, 'Sagar', 22, 'Rifat', 16, and 'Emon', 19.

Four other passengers of the microbus injured in the accident are receiving treatment at the District Central Hospital. They are 'Shahin', 30, 'Bijoy', 19, 'Abir', 19 and 'Zeeshan', 24.

The passengers in the microbus were heading to Sylhet to visit a shrine there, said the OC. The bus, operated by Limon Paribahan was heading to Dhaka from Sunamganj.

“The microbus caught fire after the collision on the highway at Bhati Kalisima. Six passengers died on the scene.”

While the gas cylinder on the microbus did not explode, the gas line was damaged in the crash and it is believed to have sparked the fire, said OC Mainul Islam.