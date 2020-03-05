Police find deputy secretary dead in Dhaka apartment

Government official Md Abdul Kader Chowdhury, 58, lived in his apartment on third floor of the building No. 1 of Bailey Square.

Police recovered the body of Chowdhury early Thursday, said SM Shamim, senior assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Ministry officials contacted the police after Chowdhury did not show up at work for a week, police told bdnews24.com.

Neighbours also contacted the police after the stench of a decomposing body came from the apartment. He was found dead in bed when police entered the apartment breaking its doors open.

"He was found in formal clothes and shoes. Some medicines were found scattered across the bed. We believe he died few days back as the body already began to decompose.”

Chowdhury went to work on Wednesday last week for the last time. He lived alone in that apartment.

“We came to know that he was not in touch with his wife or family for a long time," said a police official.