Mashrafe to quit captaincy after third ODI against Zimbabwe

  Sports Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Mar 2020 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2020 03:27 PM BdST

Mashrafe Mortaza is set to play his last ODI as captain in the third and final match against Zimbabwe on Friday.

He made the announcement at a pre-match press conference in Sylhet on Thursday.

More to follow

