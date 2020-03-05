Mashrafe to quit captaincy after third ODI against Zimbabwe
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Mar 2020 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2020 03:27 PM BdST
Mashrafe Mortaza is set to play his last ODI as captain in the third and final match against Zimbabwe on Friday.
He made the announcement at a pre-match press conference in Sylhet on Thursday.
More to follow
