Kuwait-bound Bangladeshi travellers in trouble over coronavirus health clearance
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Mar 2020 08:36 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2020 08:36 PM BdST
Kuwait-bound Bangladeshi travellers are finding themselves in trouble as the Middle-Eastern country has made clearance after coronavirus test mandatory to get visa.
Uncertainty now looms over the journey of many of the passengers, who have received visa and booked tickets accordingly, due to bureaucratic complexities at Kuwait Embassy in Dhaka and the government’s disease control agency IEDCR, the lone body that conducts coronavirus test in Bangladesh.
In a move aimed at controlling the rapid spread of the disease at home, Kuwait’s civil aviation authority said on Tuesday passengers from 10 nations, including Bangladesh, must produce certificates issued by the Kuwaiti embassy in their country saying they are coronavirus-free.
Hundreds of Bangladeshis, mostly migrant workers who returned home on holidays, demonstrated outside the IEDCR at Mohakhali on Thursday against its refusal to test and certify them.
At least 1,000 Bangladeshis travel to Kuwait daily by direct and indirect flights, according to the expatriates.
Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director at the IEDCR, said they had informed the health ministry about the issue.
“But giving certificates to the Kuwait-bound passengers is an administrative matter, not epidemiology. Our duty is to conduct surveillance and detect coronavirus patients. A person showing no symptoms does not need coronavirus test,” she added.
