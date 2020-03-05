Kushtia AL leader arrested for naming MP George in Papia scandal

Mominur Rahman Momiz, a former general secretary of the party’s Kushtia town unit, published on Facebook a list of 21 people, including George, claiming they had frequented her den at the hotel, according to a Digital Security Act case against Momiz.

Police arrested Momiz, who is also the owner and editor of a local newspaper the Desher Bani, at his father-in-law’s house in the town’s Narkeltola hours after the case was initiated at Kumarkhali Police Station in the wee hours of Thursday.

Plaintiff Zahurul Islam of Mirzapur village accused Momiz, Robi Rahman, Shimul Ahmed, Sheikh Naim and a weekly of spreading malicious contents against MP George on the internet.

Inspector Abdul Alim, who is investigating the case, said an additional chief judicial magistrate denied Momiz bail and sent him to jail when police produced him in the court later in the day.

Police and the government have alerted all to names and information claimed to have been achieved from grilling of Papia and spread on social media.

They urged all not to be misled by such lists and warned against publishing these.