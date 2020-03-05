BGB starts case against four dead in Khagrachhari clashes
Khagrachhari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Mar 2020 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2020 03:46 PM BdST
The Border Guard Bangladesh, or BGB, has filed a case against four members of a family who were killed in Khagrachhari clashes.
Habilder Ishak Ali of BGB-40 battalion started the case with Matiranga Police Station on Thursday.
Nineteen people, including four slain victims, have been named in this case and another 60 or 70 unidentified people have been accused, said local OC Shamsuddin Bhuiyan.
Five people, including a BGB member, were killed during the clashes between the border security personnel and villagers at Gazinagar in Matiranga Upazila on Tuesday.
The dead were BGB’s Sepoy Md Shaon, 30, villager Musa Mia, 60, Musa’s sons Ali Akbar, 27, and Ahammad Ali, 25, and Akbar’s father-in-law Mofiz Mia, 50.
“The villagers are accused of causing obstruction to government work, attacking BGB members and attempting to seize weapons from them,” OC Shamsuddin said.
Additional law enforcers have been deployed to the scene.
