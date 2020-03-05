A year’s worth of insecticides in stock, says Minister Tajul

“I am preparing early in the light of the bitter experience last year. A few days back, I spoke to the officers and representatives of the two city corporations and have tried to assess the situation,” Tajul told reporters at the Secretariat on Thursday morning.

The city corporation officials have given assurance about the effectiveness of the insecticides and no questions about the quality of the drugs will arise, he said.

“The city corporations have a year’s worth of insecticides in stock. I have been told that the equipment needed to spray the drugs is also there.”

The two city corporations have asked for 30 people in each ward for spraying the insecticide, said Tajul, adding the ministry has already approved the request.

An unprecedented situation arose last year after the outbreak of Aedes mosquito-borne dengue. At least 164 people died from the disease and more than 100,000 were infected.

At that time, the city corporation authorities came under criticism for failing to kill the mosquitoes.