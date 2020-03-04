Police investigating social media names, videos over Papia-Westin scandal
Liton Haider, Kamal Talukder and Rudra Rudrakkha, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2020 02:11 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2020 02:19 AM BdST
The police are investigating a number of politicians, bureaucrats and businesses who have been named or seen in videos circulated on social media for their alleged links to Shamima Noor Papia, a ruling party operative expelled on charges of running escort services at The Westin Dhaka.
The investigators are “seriously” looking into the videos and information published on social media, Sohel Rana, a spokesperson for the Police Headquarters, has told bdnews24.com.
“We are picking important and relevant elements from them. We will consider every aspect before acting,” the assistant inspector general said.
Names of several secretaries, key officials of government agencies, MPs, and top businessmen have appeared on social media after the revelation of Papia’s alleged misdeeds following her arrest last month.
The investigators said they believe it would not be possible for her to carry out the rogue acts without the knowledge of the hotel authorities and the backing of influential people.
A video of Papia and some other young women talking to Mohd Noor Ali, one of the owners of Westin, has gone viral.
The Rapid Action Battalion, which arrested Papia along with her husband Mofijur Rahman alias Sumon Chowdhury last month, has asked for the home ministry’s permission to investigate the scam.
The police are quizzing the couple in custody having been granted 15 days of their remand in three cases on charges related to counterfeit currencies discovered on them during the arrest at Shahjalal International Airport, and a firearm and foreign liquor seized during raids on their flats.
The investigators said they were collecting mobile phone call records of the people with alleged links to Papia.
Rana said they were analysing the information teased out from the couple during the remand to find out who else were involved with them.
“We have attached maximum priority to the investigation,” he said and added that they would take action against those tied to the misdeeds of Papia considering the “degree and significance of their involvement and participation”.
Asked about the video of Papia and Noor Ali, the assistant IGP said the law enforcers have taken into account all the elements that have emerged during investigations.
“Nothing barred us,” he said.
Deputy IG of Police Ruhul Amin said the investigators will probe “everything” and see who were involved with Papia and how much.
Moshiur Rahman, a DB deputy commissioner investigating the allegations against Papia, said they have gathered information related to the charges against her.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladeshi pilgrims to get refund as Saudi suspends entry for coronavirus
- US announces $37m in coronavirus funds for Bangladesh, 24 other countries
- Four die in clashes between border guards and villagers in Khagrachhari
- Suspect in murder of Noakhali BCL leader Rakib dies in police ‘shootout’
- Two sentenced to death for murder of students in Demra
- UN appeals for $877m for Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh gets $200m in AIIB loans to increase electricity access
- Sagar-Runi murder: RAB fails to name suspects three years after finding DNA samples
- ACC seeks information on Papia from Westin Dhaka over assets probe
- Tangail court sentences man to death for killing wife over dowry
Most Read
- Bangladesh bans eight Pakistani fairness creams for harmful ingredients
- Saudi Arabia announces first case of coronavirus
- ACC seeks information on Papia from Westin Dhaka over assets probe
- Six dead of coronavirus in Seattle area, US officials scramble to prepare for more cases
- Registration for Mar 7 ‘Joy Bangla’ concert opens
- Five killed as BGB, villagers ‘clash’ in Khagrachhari
- CRI’s Young Bangla organising 6th Joy Bangla Concert on Mar 7
- Coca-Cola to invest $200m in Bangladesh over 5 years
- 11 bodies found floating on Delhi drains
- Indian lawmakers scuffle over citizenship riots where 41 died