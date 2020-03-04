Police investigating social media names, videos over Papia-Westin scandal

The investigators are “seriously” looking into the videos and information published on social media, Sohel Rana, a spokesperson for the Police Headquarters, has told bdnews24.com.

“We are picking important and relevant elements from them. We will consider every aspect before acting,” the assistant inspector general said.

Names of several secretaries, key officials of government agencies, MPs, and top businessmen have appeared on social media after the revelation of Papia’s alleged misdeeds following her arrest last month.

The investigators said they believe it would not be possible for her to carry out the rogue acts without the knowledge of the hotel authorities and the backing of influential people.

A video of Papia and some other young women talking to Mohd Noor Ali, one of the owners of Westin, has gone viral.

The Rapid Action Battalion, which arrested Papia along with her husband Mofijur Rahman alias Sumon Chowdhury last month, has asked for the home ministry’s permission to investigate the scam.

The police are quizzing the couple in custody having been granted 15 days of their remand in three cases on charges related to counterfeit currencies discovered on them during the arrest at Shahjalal International Airport, and a firearm and foreign liquor seized during raids on their flats.

The Detective Branch of police is investigating the cases started by the RAB while the Criminal Investigation Department is initiating another case on charges of money laundering.

The investigators said they were collecting mobile phone call records of the people with alleged links to Papia.

Rana said they were analysing the information teased out from the couple during the remand to find out who else were involved with them.

“We have attached maximum priority to the investigation,” he said and added that they would take action against those tied to the misdeeds of Papia considering the “degree and significance of their involvement and participation”.

Asked about the video of Papia and Noor Ali, the assistant IGP said the law enforcers have taken into account all the elements that have emerged during investigations.

The law enforcers in Bangladesh are always accused of sparing criminals who are close to the government, but Rana said they arrested and acted against Papia “even though she had a political identity”.

“Nothing barred us,” he said.

Deputy IG of Police Ruhul Amin said the investigators will probe “everything” and see who were involved with Papia and how much.

Moshiur Rahman, a DB deputy commissioner investigating the allegations against Papia, said they have gathered information related to the charges against her.