HC orders explanation on quick transfer of Pirojpur judge Abdul Mannan

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Mar 2020 05:04 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2020 05:04 PM BdST

The High Court has ordered the law ministry to explain why the quick transfer of Pirojpur District and Sessions Judge Abdul Mannan should not be deemed illegal.

A bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Iqbal Karim issued a rule asking the law ministry to reply in a week on Wednesday.

Earlier, Mannan was instantly removed from his assignment in the Pirojpur court after he sent local former lawmaker AKMA Awal and his wife Laila Parvin to jail rejecting their bail pleas in graft cases.

 

