Dr Kamal Hossain disbands Gono Forum central committee
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2020 05:23 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2020 05:23 PM BdST
Dr Kamal Hossain has disbanded the central committee of Gono Forum, a fringe political party that forged an election-time opposition alliance.
He has also announced the formation of a new committee with him as president and Reza Kibria as general secretary. The two held the same posts in the previous committee.
Dr Kamal made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.
A 101-member central committee was formed in April of last year with Kamal Hossain as president and Reza Kibria as general secretary.
“A special council of Gono Forum was held on Apr 26, 2019 to eliminate the instability of the organisation. As president of Gono Forum, I announce the disbanding of the central committee,” said Kamal.
“To carry out all political and organisational responsibilities of the party until the next National Council, I have formed the central committee of Gono Forum with Dr Kamal Hossain as president and Reza Kibria as general secretary. This committee will exercise all the structural powers of Gono Forum.”
