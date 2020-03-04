DMP urges media not to spread ‘rumours’ about Papia case
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2020 02:45 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2020 02:45 PM BdST
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police urged the media not to disseminate ‘made-up’ or ‘fake’ information on the investigation into Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia named in three cases.
“The dissemination of fake information on the accused in remand creates a social and psychological pressure on the investigation officer. This may hamper an objective investigation,” the DMP said in a statement.
It called for a “professional and responsible’ behaviour from everyone concerned”.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman alias Sumon Chowdhury and their two accomplices at the Dhaka airport on Feb 22.
The couple is accused of running a gang in Narsingdi for extortion and drug peddling. Papia allegedly used a presidential suite at the Westin Dhaka hotel as her longtime base to run a sex racketeering network. She is also accused of making a fortune by way of other crimes from helping criminals grab land to possessing illegal firearms.
Three cases related to counterfeit notes, illegal arms and liquor were filed against Papia and her husband. Police initially interrogated Papia but the cases were shifted to the Detective Branch a day later.
Names of government officials, parliamentarians, talk-show participants, politicians and businessmen related to Papia’s business at the Westin went viral on social media.
“The accused are being intensively interrogated in the DB custody. The direct and indirect witnesses related to the issues are being interrogated too,” the DMP said.
The DB did not provide any ‘specific information’ to the media, according to the statement. Besides social media, some conventional media outlets have been publishing information on the investigation without consulting the investigation authority, the DMP said.
“They are publishing and disseminating the identities of different persons citing the investigation authority as a source. The investigation officers have no connection to it. The published information has no consistency with the investigation.”
